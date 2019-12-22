Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. Fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 21:21 IST ]
Fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Four people have been rescued so far, search for others still underway.
