  5. Fire breaks out at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several feared trapped

Fire breaks out at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several feared trapped

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 16:43 IST ]

A massive fire broke out at a UCO Bank building in Bangalore's MG Road on Wednesday afternoon. Several people are feared trapped inside. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

