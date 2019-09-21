Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fire breaks out at Federal Bank branch in Lucknow

News Videos

Fire breaks out at Federal Bank branch in Lucknow

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 9:50 IST ]

Fire breaks out at Federal Bank branch in Lucknow

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWe have held systematic talks with BJP leaders, soon will come to a decision: Uddhav Thackeray Next VideoPulwama attack-like incident can change people's mood in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar  