Updated on: September 13, 2023 22:39 IST

Fatafat 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day

PM Modi Visit BJP HeadQuater: Tremendous welcome to PM Modi on the successful organization of G-20 Summit... Workers congratulated him at BJP Headquarters, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda welcomed the PM with flowers...
Pm Modi Amit Shah Bjp Headquarters New Delhi Inside Bjp Headquarters New Delhi Rajnath Singh G20 Summit Pakistan Sanatan Dharma India Alliance

