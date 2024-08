Updated on: August 12, 2024 8:22 IST

Farooq Abdullah expresses suspicion over militancy in J&K, says“Someone is responsible”

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah expressed suspicion over militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the government should talk about the matter and be accountable. While speaking to ANI, Farooq Abdullah said, "How have the militants, who are around 200–300, come?