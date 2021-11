Published on: November 27, 2021 16:48 IST

Farmers' tractor rally on November 29 postponed

The tractor rally called by the farmers', which was supposed to be held on November 29, has been postponed. To observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29.