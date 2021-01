Farmers' tractor rally: 'Farmer succumbed to ante-mortem injuries,' says Bareilly ADG

As the farmers' tractor rally parade turned violent in parts of Delhi, one farmer died allegedly as his tractor overturned. The family had accused that the police had shot him. But the post mortem report condemned all the rumours. ADG Bareilly Avinash Chandra said that he succumbed to the ante-mortem injuries which he received after his tractor overturned. "The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the ante-mortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video," he said.