Farmers to hold tractor rally on 26 January in Delhi

Protesting farmer leaders on Saturday remained firm on their demand of a complete repeal of the three contentious farm laws and said their immediate focus is on the January 26 tractor parade. The union leaders said the next course of action will be decided only after the tractor parade. Farmer leaders held a marathon meeting on Saturday to reconsider the government's proposal to put the legislations on hold for 18 months, but no consensus could be reached. This came a day after the government asked the farmer leaders to revert by Saturday in case they agree to its proposal to suspend the legislations.