  5. Farmers to go ahead with tractor march on Republic Day after Delhi Police gives permission

Farmers to go ahead with tractor march on Republic Day after Delhi Police gives permission

The Delhi Police on Saturday gave permission to farmers camping at Delhi borders in protest against new farm laws, to hold their tractor march on Republic Day.

