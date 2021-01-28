Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
  Farmers stir: Locals gather in large numbers, demand protesting farmers to vacate area

Farmers stir: Locals gather in large numbers, demand protesting farmers to vacate area

Group of people claiming to be locals gather at Singhu border demanding that the area be vacated. Farmers have been camping at the site as part of their protest against Farm Laws.
