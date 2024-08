Updated on: August 31, 2024 15:51 IST

Farmers mark 200 days of protest at shambhu border, Vinesh Phogat joins

To commemorate 200 days of their continuous protest, farmers assembled in significant numbers at the Shambhu, Khanauri, and Ratanpura borders near the national capital. The gathering saw Olympian Vinesh Phogat joining the farmer leaders on stage.