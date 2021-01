Farmers all set to participate in tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will set out today to participate in proposed tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi. Farmers unions protesting the Centre's three farm laws had said they would go ahead with their tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day. They had announced to take out the tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi. “We all are geared up for participation in a tractor parade. Our first batch will move from Khanauri (in Sangrur) and another from Dabwali (in Sirsa district),” Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Friday.