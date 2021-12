Updated on: December 06, 2021 12:38 IST

Farmer leader Yudhvir Singh talks exclusively with India TV on farmers' protest, farm laws repeal and more

Farmers seem all set to return back home spending more than a year on the Delhi borders. Farmers, after their meeting on December 4, chose five such leaders who would hold talks with the Union government on their further demands. BKU leader Yudhvir Singh, being one of them, talked exclusively with India TV on repeal of farm laws, farmers' protest coming to an end, and more.