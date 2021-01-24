Sunday, January 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Farm law protest: Maha farmers starts march from Nashik to Mumbai

News Videos

Farm law protest: Maha farmers starts march from Nashik to Mumbai

To demand repealing of the three farm laws, 20,000 farmers from across the State will begin a march to Mumbai from Nashik on Saturday, the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.
Mumbai Farmer Protets India Tv

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News