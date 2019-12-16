As protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in a clash with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday, a viral video surfaced on social media allegedly showed law enforcement personnel emptying jars into a vandalised bus. The video was shared widely on various social media platforms. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referred to the video, to allege on Twitter, "BJP is setting fire in Delhi out of fear of defeat in elections. The AAP is against violence of any kind. This is cheap politics of BJP. In this video, see how the fire is being set under the protection of the police." The Delhi Police, however, issued a strong denial.
India TV reporter Pawan Nara on Monday visited the vandalised bus and tried to remove the cover over the viral video.
Aaj ki Baat: Protest by Jamia Millia students in Delhi against CAB turns violent | Dec 13, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Centre is trying to curb unrest from spreading in Assam over CAB | Dec 12, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: How Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 11, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat: What Muslims are saying about Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 10, 2019
Virat Kohli-led Team India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies
Technically-sound Shreyas Iyer should bat at No.4 in ODIs: Yashpal Sharma
3rd T20I: Batsmen shine as India crush West Indies by 67 runs to clinch series 2-1
Virat Kohli and Co. brace for series finale against Windies at Wankhede
Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Know the ideal Sleeping Directions as per Vastu dec 16, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 14, 2019
Special Report: How happy are the people with the work of PM Modi
Jharkhand Assembly polls:We can not expect Congress to do anything good for the nation says, PM Modi
Recommended Video
Top News
Latest News