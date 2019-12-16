As protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in a clash with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday, a viral video surfaced on social media allegedly showed law enforcement personnel emptying jars into a vandalised bus. The video was shared widely on various social media platforms. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referred to the video, to allege on Twitter, "BJP is setting fire in Delhi out of fear of defeat in elections. The AAP is against violence of any kind. This is cheap politics of BJP. In this video, see how the fire is being set under the protection of the police." The Delhi Police, however, issued a strong denial.

India TV reporter Pawan Nara on Monday visited the vandalised bus and tried to remove the cover over the viral video.