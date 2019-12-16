Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Truth behind viral video that claims Delhi Police set fire to bus during Anti-CAA protest

News Videos

Truth behind viral video that claims Delhi Police set fire to bus during Anti-CAA protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 13:31 IST ]

As protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in a clash with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday, a viral video surfaced on social media allegedly showed law enforcement personnel emptying jars into a vandalised bus. The video was shared widely on various social media platforms. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referred to the video, to allege on Twitter, "BJP is setting fire in Delhi out of fear of defeat in elections. The AAP is against violence of any kind. This is cheap politics of BJP. In this video, see how the fire is being set under the protection of the police." The Delhi Police, however, issued a strong denial.

India TV reporter Pawan Nara on Monday visited the vandalised bus and tried to remove the cover over the viral video.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA protests: Protests in Mumbai, Kolkata in support of Jamia students Next VideoProtesters who vandalise buses at NFC were from Jamia area: Eyewitnesses tell India TV  