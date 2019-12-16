Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 21:53 IST ]

The Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following violent protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Najma Akhtar asserted that the university will not tolerate police presence on campus. She also made it clear that the Jamia administration will not allow any political person to visit the university and will only coordinate with the HRD Ministry. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that the crime branch will investigate the violence in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged and asserted that it used "maximum restrain, minimum force" despite being "provoked" by protesters.

