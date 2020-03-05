Friday, March 06, 2020
     
  5. Expect 'swift action' by RBI to revive Yes Bank: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Expect 'swift action' by RBI to revive Yes Bank: Governor Shaktikanta Das

After Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under a month-long moratorium, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that people can expect "swift action" by the central bank to revive the private lender

