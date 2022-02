Updated on: February 16, 2022 17:02 IST

EXCLUSIVE | There was a conspiracy to kill me in Karhal, says Union Minister SP Baghel

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on BJP leader and Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel's convoy in Mainpuri's Karhal last evening. According to police, a case was registered after Baghel submitted a formal complaint with the Karhal police station.