Updated on: February 03, 2022 21:40 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Strict action will be taken against preparators of attack on Owaisi, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday filed nomination from the Sirathu seat of UP. He spoke to India TV on the same, while also addressing the recent attack on Owaisi's convoy and promised speedy action against the preparators.