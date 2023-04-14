Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch an exclusive detail report from the spot where Atique Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Gulam was encountered

News Videos

Updated on: April 14, 2023 22:02 IST

Watch an exclusive detail report from the spot where Atique Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Gulam was encountered

Asad Ahmed News: India Tv is currently present at the spot in Jhansi where Atique Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam were killed. Watch an Exclusive Report
Asad Ahmed Atique Ahmed Umesh Pal Case Prayagraj Case Umesh Pal

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News