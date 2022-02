Updated on: February 03, 2022 21:00 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Owaisi speaks on firing at his convoy, claims attack was well planned

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy was attacked during his return from Meerut. Four rounds of firing were targeted on his vehicle. Reacting to the same, he spoke to India TV and claimed that the attack was well planned and CM Yogi should have the incident investigated.