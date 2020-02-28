Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Exclusive: Kapil Mishra’s speech an offense under law, says Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil

News Videos

Exclusive: Kapil Mishra’s speech an offense under law, says Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil

Kapil Mishra’s speech in the lead-up to Delhi violence constitutes cognisable offense, Retired Bombay High Court Judge BG Kolse Patil tells India TV in an exclusive interview.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News