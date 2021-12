Updated on: December 09, 2021 14:40 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Eyewitness's account of IAF helicopter crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat, others

A local resident Shiv Kumar told India TV that he was among the first persons to reach the site where IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Kumar said three people fell down of the burning chopper as it hit the ground.