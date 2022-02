Published on: February 04, 2022 20:08 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Congress has lost its ground in Punjab, claims Sukhbir Singh Badal

Chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal had an exclusive interview with India TV correspondent Vijay Lakshmi, where he talked about the upcoming elections of Punjab. In his statement, he said that Congress will only 10 seats in the upcoming polls, while claiming that Congress has lost its ground in Punjab.