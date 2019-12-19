Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. Exclusive: CAA is not anti-muslim, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Exclusive: CAA is not anti-muslim, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 19:16 IST ]

Amid violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister of Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Act will not harm even a single Muslim citizen of the country. In an exclusive interview to India TV, he also appealed to the people to maintain peace and to not follow any rumours.

