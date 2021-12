Published on: December 28, 2021 13:53 IST

Exclusive: Bhupesh Baghel speaks with India TV on Kalicharan Maharaj controversy

While the controversy on Kalicharan Maharaj's speech in Raipur seems to be all over the news, Bhupesh Baghel spoke exclusively with India. He said that an FIR has been registered against the saint and strict action will be taken against him.