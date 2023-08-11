Protest in Pakistan over Pakistani Army atrocities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables bill to replace IPC
India, China likely to hold 19th round of Corps Commander Level talks on August 14 | DETAILS
No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup, Indian government confirms
Covid: 80% rise in global cases led by Omicron subvariant EG.5
India issues advisory for its citizens in Niger as political turmoil deepens after military coup
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian hockey team records dominant win over Japan to enter final
OPINION | NO-CONFIDENCE: HOW MODI SENT THE OPPOSITION MOVE FOR A TOSS
Independence Day 2023 Special: Recalling India's historic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments
England captain Harry Kane closing on record-braking transfer to Bayern Munich
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws
Ex. PM Indira Gandhi gifted an island to Sri Lanka
Anju In Pakistan: I want to come back to India,' says Anju
How to Order National Flag Tricolour
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Independence Day 2023: Why is Tricolour 'hoisted' on August 15 but 'unfurled' on January 26?
Delhi: 28 students of MCD school fall sick allegedly after inhaling toxic gases in Naraina
US: Special counsel by Attorney General to probe tax evasion claims against Joe Biden's son Hunter
Chinese surveillance vessel docks in Sri Lanka's Colombo Port despite security concerns by India
China arrests military group worker on suspicions of spying for CIA after recruitment in Italy
23 Syrian soldiers killed after ISIS terrorists open fire on military bus in Deir al-Zour province
Salman Khan gives shoutout to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2
Adipurush OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas', Kriti Sanon-starrer
Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to lead OTT series titled The Ghost of Gandhi
IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting awards; Sita Ramam wins Best Film
'Barbie' Margot Robbie receives $250,000 offer for exclusive pics of her feet, know full story
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian hockey team records dominant win over Japan to enter final
Indian cricket team to tour Ireland T20I series without head coach?
Indian government issues urgent alert for Google Chrome users to update browser
YouTube implements link disabling in Shorts to counter scam efforts
Video Calling feature revealed: X to expand services in a WeChat-inspired direction
Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative layoff 48 employees in philanthropic move
Indian Navy to take part in Malabar exercise with Quad partners: What is its strategic importance?
1980 Moradabad riots: Judicial commission report presented in UP Assembly, all you need to know
Centre plans for ATM penetration across India: What are White Label ATMs and Brown Label ATMs?
166 people put on 'no-fly list' in last 2 years: What is it? Levels of offences involved, incidents
KPA withdraws support from Manipur govt: Who founded it and what was its impact in 2022 polls?
FACT CHECK: Viral video claims Dalit woman beaten up by a priest for entering temple. Is it real?
FACT CHECK: Are mails from govt-affiliated cyber crime unit threatening users of action real?
FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi turn his back on Lord Ganesh at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple? Check here
FACT CHECK: Is viral video of Hindu man being assaulted by Muslims from Haryana's Nuh? Check here
FACT CHECK: Don’t fall for this viral message pushing lemon as cancer cure
Horoscope Today, August 11: Positive changes in workplace for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 10: Sagittarius to get some good news; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 9: Leo to make plans for future; know about other zodiac signs
Venus sets in Cancer: Gemini's bank balance to decrease; Unfavourable for Libra, Sagittarius
Horoscope Today, August 8: Capricorn need to take care of marital life; know about other zodiac sign
Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said
Why do people die due to cardiac arrest? Know the causes and prevention tips for the heart condition
New Covid variant EG.5 causes spike in US: Here's all you need to know | EXPLAINED
Is Vitamin D deficiency causing you depression? Know details here
Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival to debut in India this year, everything you need to know
Independence Day 2023: Six best fancy dress ideas for kids
Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Ten important tribes in India
Independence Day 2023: Five tricolour dishes you can try on this day