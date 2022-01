Published on: January 08, 2022 10:44 IST

EP.7 | Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Will the saffron be waved again in Ayodhya ?

Ayodhya Assembly seat has become more important after the Supreme Court's decision regarding Ram Mandir. The discussion about contesting the election of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya assembly seat in 2022 has intensified. Assembly Elections 2022 are going to be held soon in Uttar Pradesh. All the political parties have given their full strength to win the election. In the midst of this election environment, the team of 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai', a special show of 'India TV', reached the public in Ayodhya. Where he talked about the major issues here.