Updated on: January 06, 2022 12:06 IST

EP.2 | Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: War of words breaks out between Congress and BJP supporters in Ghaziabad

As Uttar Pradesh heads into the 2022 Assembly Polls, India TV reaches Ghaziabad where polls are to be conducted on 6 seats to know the key issues of the public and on which of these issues will the voters give their votes. Watch this episode of India TV's special election show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai'.