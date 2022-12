Updated on: December 24, 2022 14:23 IST

Entire Gandhi family included in Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi, will pay tribute at Rajghat Atal Samadhi

During this, Rahul Gandhi will go to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tomb. Rahul Gandhi will also pay tribute to Gandhi ji by going to Rajghat this evening. Today the entire Gandhi family has participated in the yatra.