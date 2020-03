"It's a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia ji. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of BJP family. Yashodhara ji is here with us. Entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a press conference after Scindia's joining BJP.