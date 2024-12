Updated on: December 28, 2024 16:44 IST

Entertainment Wrap : Salman Khan and Rashmika's 'Sikandar' movie's teaser out

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sikandar' teaser will be released today. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Christmas celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. Varun Dhawan's Baby John failed to gain momentum, as it earned below Rs 4 cr on Day 3.