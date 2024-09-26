Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Emmanuel Macron extends full support to India as permanent member of the UNSC

News Videos

Updated on: September 26, 2024 19:21 IST

Emmanuel Macron extends full support to India as permanent member of the UNSC

French President Emmanuel Macron on September 25 extended full support to India as permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Watch to know more!

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement