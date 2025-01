Updated on: January 02, 2025 18:27 IST

Elon Musk suggests possible connection between cybertruck blast and New Orleans incident

Two tragic incidents marked New Year's Day in the US, leaving at least 10 dead and many injured. A truck plowed into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 10 and injuring 30, while a Tesla Cybertruck fire outside Trump's LA Hotel claimed one life and injured several.