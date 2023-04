Updated on: April 12, 2023 22:41 IST

Election 2024 : The Prime Minister's question. How can Kejriwal trust Rahul Gandhi ?

So far, five leaders were considered prime ministerial candidates against Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister KCR. Of these, talks have started between three leaders. Nitish Kumar has become the facilitator. The talk is happening