Earthquake in Delhi-ncr: Tremors Felt in North India & China After 6.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Nepal

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and across north India late Tuesday night after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.