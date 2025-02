Updated on: February 17, 2025 17:34 IST

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Noida Residents React, Say "Never Felt Such Strong Tremors"

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Feb 17 at a 5 km depth. Noida resident Amit recalled feeling strong tremors at 5:35 am, prompting his family to rush outside. All are safe.