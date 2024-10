Updated on: October 17, 2024 10:23 IST

EAM Jaishankar leaves Pakistan, ‘thanks’ Pak Govt, PM Sharif for hospitality after SCO Summit

EAM Jaishankar leaves Pakistan: In a historic visit, India’s EAM Dr S Jaishankar reached Pakistan for SCO Summit 2024. After concluding his 2-day visit, taking to ‘X’, EAM Jaishankar thanked Pak PM and Govt for hospitality. During the SCO meet, EAM also posed for family photo op