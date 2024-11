Updated on: November 27, 2024 14:47 IST

E Wrap: Rashmika says there is 'apparently a part 3' of Pushpa ahead of Pushpa 2 release

Rashmika Mandanna had said that there was "apparently a part 3" of Pushpa ahead of the release of Pushpa 2. On the other hand, Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire was set to get a sequel. All of this and much more in today's entertainment wrap.