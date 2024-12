Updated on: December 11, 2024 12:50 IST

E Wrap: 'Pushpa 2' becomes 7th biggest hit of Indian cinema, beats Jawan and Animal

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' becomes the 7th biggest hit of Indian cinema, beating Jawan and Animal. On the other hand, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Split Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement. All of this and much more in today's entertainment wrap.