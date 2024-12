Updated on: December 23, 2024 17:04 IST

E Wrap: Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds named in Blake Lively's lawsuit

Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Ryan Reynolds were named in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni. Badshah advises Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon to avoid repeating past mistakes. This and a lot more in today's entertainment wrap.