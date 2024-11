Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:21 IST

E Wrap: Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee's song 'Naina Matakka' to release on November 25

Diljit Dosanjh-Dhee’s song Naina Matakka to be released on November 25. On the other hand, One Direction members reunite at Liam Payne's funeral in the UK, fans call it the 'saddest reunion'. All of this and much more in today's entertainment wrap.