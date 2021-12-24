Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
Updated on: December 24, 2021 23:14 IST

Drug case: Mohali court dismisses Majithia's bail plea

A Mohali court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case.
Drug Case Mohali Court Bikram Singh Majithia

