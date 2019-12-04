Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
  DPS loses CBSE affiliation over Nithyananda Ashram land row

DPS loses CBSE affiliation over Nithyananda Ashram land row

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 13:58 IST ]

A day after the Gujarat Education Department cancelled permission to Delhi Public School, East Ahmedabad, to run Classes I to VIII, angered parents of over 850 students continued to stage protests demanding assurances from the state government on the future of their wards.

