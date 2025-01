Updated on: January 11, 2025 16:06 IST

Donald Trump to meet Putin after White House return, Will this end Russia-Ukraine war?

Anticipating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump and Putin plan to meet after January 20. Trump, bold in his statements, aims to deal with the conflict which he called a 'bloody mess'. The Kremlin welcomes Trump's approach to global issues through dialogue, hinting at potential progress.