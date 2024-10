Updated on: October 21, 2024 11:10 IST

Donald Trump serves french fries at McDonald's in Pennsylvania in an attempt to troll Kamala Harris

United States: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went to a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia on October 20, and tried working french fries station and drive-thru window. Trump has said the McDonald's visit was intended in part as a jab at Harris, who says she worked at the fast food .