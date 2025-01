Updated on: January 02, 2025 12:24 IST

Donald Trump reacts to New Orleans attack as FBI investigates ISIS links of the suspect

In a horrifying turn of events, a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers in New Orleans, resulting in 15 deaths and dozens of injuries. The suspect has been identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Texas. Watch the video to know what the FBI said.