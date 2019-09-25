Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Donald Trump praises PM Modi, calls him 'Father of India'

News Videos

Donald Trump praises PM Modi, calls him 'Father of India'

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 11:24 IST ]

On his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump praised him and said that as far as terrorism is concern PM Modi will be able to deal with it. US President also called him the 'father of India'.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBahu Begum: Azaan and Sayra share romantic moments Next VideoPM Modi inaugurate Gandhi Solar Park at UN  