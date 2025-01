Updated on: January 10, 2025 12:10 IST

Donald Trump pays respects to Jimmy Carter during U.S. capitol funeral procession

President-elect Donald Trump visited the Capitol Rotunda on January 8 to honor the late President Jimmy Carter, marking his first return since the 2021 Capitol Hill riot. After paying respects at Carter's casket, Trump is set to meet with Senate Republicans and attend Carter's funeral on January 9.