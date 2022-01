Updated on: January 09, 2022 8:00 IST

Digital campaigning announced amid Coronavirus alert, Akhilesh has yielded ahead of polls, says Yogi Adityanath

Amid the rapidly rising cases of Coronavirus, the Election Commission has instructed all political parties to carry out their campaigns digitally. However, this has escalated war of words between Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath. While Akhilesh slammed the decision, Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jibe at him, saying that he has yielded ahead of the polls.